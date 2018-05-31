FIRST ALERT: Expect scattered storms tomorrow afternoon

The rain chances are expected to climb again during the afternoon Friday. A few of these storms could be briefly severe. The primary impacts will be gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. Rain chances will decrease Friday evening. If will be a good idea to stay close to weather information Friday afternoon with the WBRC First Alert weather app. These are the type storms that often knock down trees and produce power outages.

We will see spotty shower and thunderstorm development on Saturday afternoon with rain chances around 30 percent. A few strong storms are possible. Make sure you remain hydrated. Temperatures could reach over 90 degrees. More widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. Temperatures again will reach the low to mid-90s. If you're going to CityFest in Alabaster, get ready for some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Anything that does develop should be short-lived.

Get ready for some comfortable air. A much drier and milder weather pattern is expected next week. Highs will reach the mid-80s with morning lows in the 60s.

