Tuscaloosa Incident Command Center brings new technology, data together

Tuscaloosa city officials say the Harrison Taylor Incident Command Center brings all the latest technology and data together in one room to help local leaders work as a team when city and county emergencies happen.

The goal is to make sure everyone has the same information in order to execute a plan. For example, in a severe weather event, all parties look at the same reports and determine where assets and rescue efforts are needed.

"This is state of the art equipment. It's really something you see at the movies where all these people are gathered in front of the big screens looking at data management software in real time. This is one of those centers that will help us better respond to emergencies," said Deidre Stalnaker, spokesperson for the City of Tuscaloosa.

The center is named after long time former councilman Harrison Taylor.

