Jutanugarn, Smith, Lee share US Women's Open lead

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Ariya Jutanugarn, Sarah Jane Smith and Jeongeun6 Lee each shot a 5-under 67 Thursday to share the first-round lead at the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek.

Jutanugarn spent hours in front before Smith and Lee caught her in the evening. The course held up better than some feared after heavy rains in recent days, aided by a day of sunshine.

Thailand's Jutanugarn and the Australian Smith each had an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys. The Korean Lee, meanwhile, had five birdies on a course that has been drenched in recent days and weeks, forcing the cancellation of Tuesday's practice round and limiting course time on the eve of the tournament.

Danielle Kang, 2014 winner Michelle Wie, Korean Ji-Hyun Kim and Swedish amateur Linn Grant were 3 under.

