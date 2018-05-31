Amazon to block Australians from global websites due to tax - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Amazon to block Australians from global websites due to tax

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Amazon will block Australians from buying from its international e-commerce websites and restrict them to a smaller local platform from July in response to new tax rules that consumer advocates fear will reduce the range of choice for customers in Australia.

Shoppers visiting the U.S. store Amazon.com will be redirected to the Australian version, Amazon.com.au, from July 1 when Australia starts applying new tax rules, Amazon said in a statement on Friday.

From that date, Australia will impose a 10 percent consumption tax on online retailers for goods bought from overseas sites and shipped to Australia. The tax currently only applies to purchases above AU$1,000 ($757).

Amazon said it regretted the change which it blamed on the new tax rules.

"While we regret any inconvenience this may cause customers, we have had to assess the workability of the legislation as a global business with multiple international sites," Amazon said. "This will allow us to provide our customers with continued access to international selection and remain compliant with the law."

The Australian Amazon site provides access to the more than 60 million products. Amazon offers 480 million products in the United States.

Treasurer Scott Morrison accused Amazon of being unwilling to collect Australian taxes while other online retailers worked with the system.

"The second biggest company in the world, run by the richest man in the world (Jeff Bezos), shouldn't get a leave pass from paying taxes in Australia," Morrison told Fairfax Media.

Australian retailers had been lobbying the government to impose the same tax burden they carried to the offshore retail industry.

Consumer campaigner Christopher Zinn said Australian shoppers will notice a significant reduction in options when browsing the internet for goods.

"Online shopping has put the world at your fingertips but now that world has shrunk," Zinn told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Another U.S. online retailer, eBay, said it was changing its global systems so that Australian shoppers could still buy items from anywhere in the world.

"We won't block Aussie buyers, redirect them or require them to pretend they are located overseas. Australians will continue to be able to buy from any eBay site," eBay said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-01 00:41:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

  • St. Paul archdiocese to pay $210M to clergy abuse victims

    St. Paul archdiocese to pay $210M to clergy abuse victims

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:37:04 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-01 00:41:24 GMT
    The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.More >>
    The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a settlement in its bankruptcy case with more than 400 sexual abuse victims.More >>

  • Virginia getting ready for major health care overhaul

    Virginia getting ready for major health care overhaul

    Thursday, May 31 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-05-31 21:37:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-01 00:41:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
    Ending years of partisan gridlock, Virginia's GOP-led General Assembly approves expanding Medicaid coverage to the state's poor.More >>
    Ending years of partisan gridlock, Virginia's GOP-led General Assembly approves expanding Medicaid coverage to the state's poor.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly