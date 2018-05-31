Upcoming run benefits The Red Barn in Leeds

A new statewide effort is aimed at helping you get healthier.

The goal of the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge is for you to get more fit while enjoying state parks and taking part in physical activities. That includes local runs.

One of those runs is called Take the Reins 5k and 10k in honor of Cpl. Clay Ward. The run is scheduled for June 9th at Hoover's Veterans Park and benefits The Red Barn in Leeds, which is a therapeutic horse riding facility for children and adults with special needs.

"We serve children and adults with physical and mental disabilities, as well as those who have a special circumstance in their lives," said Grace Butler, the Public Relations Coordinator for The Red Barn.

Veterans and their families are among those helped at the facility.

"The veterans that come out to the barn range from veterans who have experienced a dramatic brain injury to those who are here with their families reconnecting," explained Butler.

The veterans come to The Red Barn once a week, helping with grooming and other chores. Butler said some of them also get to ride horses.

"What that does for them is give them confidence, learning step by step direction especially if they have a dramatic brain injury. They can then reconnect, learn, and do things independently for themselves," continued Butler.

The Take the Reins run raises money for all of the services at The Red Barn.

"But we really enjoy highlighting our veterans and their families during the run," said Butler.

If you are interested in taking park in the run, you can find more information at theredbarn.org.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.