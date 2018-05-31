Upcoming run benefits The Red Barn in Leeds

If your recycling doesn’t get picked up, it might be because your bin is contaminated.More >>
If your recycling doesn’t get picked up, it might be because your bin is contaminated.More >>
A new statewide effort is aimed at helping you get healthier. The goal of the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge is for you to get more fit while enjoying state parks and taking part in local physical activities. That includes local runs. One of those runs is called Take the Reins 5k and 10k in honor of Cpl. Clay Ward.More >>
A new statewide effort is aimed at helping you get healthier. The goal of the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge is for you to get more fit while enjoying state parks and taking part in local physical activities. That includes local runs. One of those runs is called Take the Reins 5k and 10k in honor of Cpl. Clay Ward.More >>
Every time there is a thunderstorm, your home is at risk of being hit by lightning. In fact, Vestavia Hills Firefighters say a house in the city was hit on Wednesday.More >>
Every time there is a thunderstorm, your home is at risk of being hit by lightning. In fact, Vestavia Hills Firefighters say a house in the city was hit on Wednesday.More >>
A 21-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a car wreck after her car was pushed into oncoming traffic.More >>
A 21-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a car wreck after her car was pushed into oncoming traffic.More >>
In a bold move to improve the safety of students here in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey has cleared the way for school administrators to have guns on campus.More >>
In a bold move to improve the safety of students here in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey has cleared the way for school administrators to have guns on campus.More >>