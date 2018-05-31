21-year-old Anniston woman killed in car wreck

A 21-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a car wreck after her car was pushed into oncoming traffic.

Calhoun County coroner Pat Brown confirmed Kaylia Jordania Starks was pronounced dead at the scene after her car was hit on Highway 144 in Ohatchee.

The victim was stopped, waiting to turn left onto Boiling Springs Road when a small SUV rear-ended her, pushing her into oncoming traffic. The victim's car collided with a Humvee military vehicle.

State Troopers are investigating the accident.

