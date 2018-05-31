How to protect your home from lightning

Every time there is a thunderstorm, your home is at risk of being hit by lightning. In fact, Vestavia Hills Firefighters say a house in the city was hit on Wednesday.

So what can you do to protect your home?

One of the best things is to make sure your electrical systems are properly grounded. It’s also a good idea to add surge protectors throughout your home on outlets where there are TVs, computers and other expensive electronics.

For larger appliances, experts suggest adding one to your fuse box.

"And a whole home surge protector can protect things that you don't plug into a normal outlet like your stove, air conditioner, dryers, things like that. So a whole home surge protector connects in the panel and it protects everything that's tied into that panel," said Nic Smith with On Time Service.

