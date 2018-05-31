Administrators react to new sentry allowing gun be kept in principal's office

In a bold move to improve the safety of students here in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey has cleared the way for school administrators to have guns on campus.

We've reached out to school principals to see what they thought, but on Thursday they preferred not to share their thoughts because of potential backlash. But Corey Clements, principal of Thorsby High School in Chilton County, didn’t mind sharing his thoughts.

As an administrator and a parent, he favors anything that will keep students safe. He feels the system's superintendent and safe schools coordinator have already been proactive in taking steps to protect students. And he's on board with anything that will help that continue.

"Administrators would be required to undergo sentry training through the local sheriff's office, be required to have a gun permit, go through training with the firearm and also go through a psychological background check,” Clements said. “I'm on board with going through all of that if it's going to make our kids safer here at Thorsby.”

When asked if he felt there were any negatives to the plan, Clements said if one thought long and hard enough, he's sure some can be found. But he feels the governor has taken steps to make sure things are done the right way and he feels the good things about the plan far outweighs any bad.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.