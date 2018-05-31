B'ham man arrested for trafficking cocaine, other drug-related charges

A Birmingham man has been arrested for trafficking cocaine and other drugs.

Michael Anthony Watts, 43, is waiting formal charged, investigators obtained warrants this afternoon to charge him with trafficking cocaine, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, attempting to elude and resisting arrest. He is being held in Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $105,300.

The arrest came just after noon on Wednesday when deputies went to the home of Curtin Holt Jr., 29, in the 3500 block of Hemlock Avenue SW. As they approached the house, two men jumped out of a van and ran away. Watts was carrying two backpacks, containing 42 grams of cocaine, marijuana, digital scales and cash. Holt was found still inside the van, along with two stolen handguns.

Holt was arrested on outstanding warrants, but has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.