Delays expected on Highway 31 in Hoover after water main break

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Northbound lanes on Highway 31 in Hoover are down to one lane after a water main broke.

The issue is in front of the Plaza at Riverchase, near Regions Bank and Data Drive.

A timetable for repair completion is unknown.

