Poor ditch drainage might've caused Eutaw flooding

Flood waters have lowered in Eutaw, and the city's mayor confirmed they're checking whether overgrown ditches contributed to Wednesday's flooding problem.

The Eutaw One Stop and Specialty Barbershop looked like an island Wednesday as flood waters surrounded the building.

"This is how I feed my kids and when the city doesn't do what it's supposed to do, this is what happens to businesses," said Louis Fluker, who owns the barbershop

Fluker also felt the city of Eutaw could be partly responsible for the intense flooding the area experienced Wednesday.

"We have nowhere for the water to go. There's nothing been done as far as having the ditches cleaned, anything as far as the city to assist this problem from the beginning," Fluker went on to say.

You could easily see weeds and brush that appear to have grown in the ditch between Highway 43 and the businesses.

Eutaw Mayor Raymond Steele came to the scene soon after the flooding happened.

"There could possibly be some restrictions in this particular drainage line underneath this area," Steele said.

He said there is drainage problem that needs to be addressed.

"The water is not flowing adequately in order to keep the back up from happening," Steele added.

Mayor Steele said the city may have to work with the Alabama Department of Transportation with the drainage problem.

