Teachers learn new technology at Tech Meet Tuscaloosa conference

A Birmingham man has been arrested for trafficking cocaine and other drugs.More >>
Northbound lanes on Highway 31 in Hoover are down to one lane after a water main broke. The issue is around the entrance of a Regions Bank and Data Drive. A timetable for repair completion is unknown. Check back for more updates. Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Flood waters have lowered in Eutaw, and the city's mayor confirmed they're checking whether overgrown ditches contributed to Wednesday's flooding problem.More >>
Certified Master Technology teachers learned how to use a variety of technology from robotics, Google Classroom and how to teach and coding among other topics.More >>
The Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama warns people to do some homework before making online donations.More >>
