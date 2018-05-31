Teachers learn new technology at Tech Meet Tuscaloosa conference

Teachers in west Alabama are learning ways to better incorporate technology into their classes.

More than a dozen of them gathered in at the University of Alabama for the "Tech Meet Tuscaloosa" conference.

Certified Master Technology teachers learned how to use a variety of technology from robotics, Google Classroom and how to teach and coding among other topics.

"We're in a technological world. There's no going back on technology. It's not going to disappear. It's only getting bigger and better," said Katherine Baxter, a teacher from Tuscaloosa's Central Elementary School.

The one-day program was free to area teachers.

