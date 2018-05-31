Do you know where your GoFundMe donation is going?

Corey Patrick took a regular bus to school, eventually graduating last week. A GoFundMe account was set up to help Corey’s family.

“It’s a blessing that people we didn’t even know existed reached out to support us.” Felicia White, Corey’s mother said.

The dubs are up to more than $26,000. Corey, his mother and sister are living in a hotel room with little funds for a home or food. Now the family has control of the account. The original sponsor of the accounts wishes Corey and the family well.

“We could use the money to buy a home and the money to support our family on s daily basis,” White said

The Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama warns people to do some homework before making online donations.

“We have gotten calls from consumers who donated to a GoFundMe account and later it was not going to where they thought it was going,” David Smitherman of BBB said.

Smitherman suggests contacting the people who the account wants to help. Corey used the money to buy his mother and sister iPhones. He also gave his mother hundreds of dollars to support the family.

“It makes me feel grateful. I’d like to thank everybody who donated to that account,” Corey said.

A thank-you party to donors is planned later in June.

