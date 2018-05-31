Lipscomb residents angered by stopped trains blocking intersections

People living in Lipscomb are frustrated with trains blocking intersections inconveniencing residents. This comes the day after two people were killed in a collision with an Amtrak passenger train with people on board.

The intersection of 15th St. South and 3rd St. is clear, but a Norfolk Southern train is still resting on the tracks. Blocks away, other people are upset.

“It’s inconvenient if I want to go right there,” Rocquell Marks said.

Marks said the train has blocked the intersection on Cairo Road since Tuesday.

“Paramedics, fire trucks, whatever. We have elderly people around here. I’m concerned about the community period,” Marks said.

Capt. Harold Watson with the Birmingham Fire Deptartment understands the frustrations, but he is concerned when people think they can beat the train by going around guardrails.

“Don’t gamble with your life. Even if the train is a distance away. Always realize a train is moving faster and it’s closer than it looks or appears.” Watson said.

Watson said to take a serious look at alternative routes.

