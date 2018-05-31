Car wrecks into Birmingham nursing home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Car wrecks into Birmingham nursing home

(Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC) (Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A car drove into a nursing home in Birmingham.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The nursing home is on 4th Ave. S.

There's no word on what led to the car hitting the building.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly