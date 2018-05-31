Kickoff time set for 2018 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Auburn and Washington will open their 2018 season against each other Sept. 1 in the CFA Kickoff Game. (Source: Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)

We are now less than 100 days away from the start of the 2018 college football season. That's less than 100 days until teams start their journeys with the hopes of dethroning the Alabama Crimson Tide as national champions.

Auburn and Washington open the season Sept. 1 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Thursday, officials announced a kick off time of 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on ABC.

In previous years' past, the Chick-fil-A kickoff has featured a match-up between the SEC and ACC. But this year, instead of an ACC team taking on an SEC team, it will be a team from the PAC-12, with some believing the match-up to have a huge impact on the season's outcome.

“With two projected top 10 teams, two top 10 quarterbacks and two top-ranked defenses, this game will certainly have a major impact on the College Football Playoff,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president Gary Stokan. “We’re looking forward to having the SEC back and for the first time, welcoming the Pac-12 to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. It should be the perfect way to kick off the season with two storied programs facing off for the first time in their history.”

Auburn will enter the game under the direction of head coach Gus Malzahn. Malzahn led the Tigers to a 10-4 mark last season, including a win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Washington enters under the leadership of head coach Chris Petersen. Last year, the Huskies finished 10-3 with their season ending in a loss to Penn State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

This will be Auburn's third appearance in the game. They previously defeated Louisville 31-24 in 2015 and lost to Clemson 26-19 in 2014. Overall the SEC as won 11 of the 13 kickoff games played.

The two teams will meet in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a chance to claim The Old Leather Helmet.

