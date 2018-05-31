First Alert: Daily thunderstorms could produce high winds

We're currently in a pattern that favors gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. I call it the "air you can wear". This is because dew point temperatures are in the lower 70s. We will continue in this pattern through



the weekend. Fortunately, the thunderstorm potential is a bit lower today than previous days. Expect a few scattered thunderstorms to develop mainly in North Alabama and on the fringe of the WBRC viewing area. If you live in Etowah, Blount, St. Clair, Calhoun,



Cleburne, or Cherokee Counties - the rain chances will be a bit higher. That is the most favored area for strong to severe thunderstorm development through the early evening. Expect the possibility of thunderstorms through the early evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s.



Expect a partly cloudy sky with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances will be around 20-percent. The rain chances are expected to climb again during the afternoon Friday. A few of these storms could be briefly



severe. The primary impacts will be gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. Rain chances will decrease Friday evening. If will be a good idea to stay close to weather information Friday afternoon with the WBRC First Alert weather app. These are the type storms that often knock down trees and produce power outages.



We will see spotty shower and thunderstorm development on Saturday afternoon with rain chances around 30-percent. A few strong storms are possible. Make sure you remain hydrated. Temperatures could reach over 90 degrees.



More widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. Temperatures again will reach the lower to mid 90s. If you're going to CityFest in Alabaster, get ready for some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Anything that does develop should be short-lived.



Get ready for some comfortable air. A much drier and milder weather pattern is expected next week. Highs will reach the mid 80s with morning lows in the 60s.



