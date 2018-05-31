‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ appears to leak via a keychain

By Gabe Gurwin



We weren’t sure Ubisoft would be bringing a new Assassin’s Creed game to E3 this year, as the company’s 2017 releaseAssassin’s Creed Origins has continued to be updated with new paid and free content, but it’s now looking like an announcement is imminent. A keychain, of all things, appears to have revealed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey before Ubisoft had the chance.

French site JeuxVideo-Live was sent an image of a “collectible helmet keychain” with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey written at the top of the package. The helmet appears to be that of a Spartan from Ancient Greece. This would make sense with the name Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, as Homer’s epic The Odyssey chronicled hero Odysseus’ journey back to Ithaca after the end of the Trojan War.

Rumors have swirled regarding Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in the past, claiming the game would feature two playable characters, the return of naval exploration and the Brotherhood system, and fights against mythical beasts. Among other things, a rumor also claimed the game would see Aya and Bayek return in some capacity and it would release this holiday season.

The mythical beasts would seem strange in most Assassin’s Creed games, but we saw them included briefly in the main Origins campaign during a drug-induced trip, as well as in one of its expansion packs. Leaning into this for Greek mythology makes sense, especially with God of War moving onto Nordic monsters.

We know Ubisoft has one major unannounced game releasing in the current fiscal year, and it now seems likely that game will be Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It was listed simply as “Assassin’s Creed” on a Walmart Canada listing that has already accurately predictedRage 2 and Lego DC Super-Villains. Also included on that listing was an untitled Splinter Cell sequel, and though it’s still very possible the game shows up at E3, we probably won’t be playing it this year.

We’re looking forward to hearing more about the next chapter of Assassin’s Creed at Ubisoft’s E3 press conference. The event will also show off The Division 2 as well as the pirate-themed Skull & Bones. We’re also hoping to get another good look at the long-awaited Beyond Good & Evil 2.



