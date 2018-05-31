Tom Cruise drops the first official photo for the ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Marvel Studios will bring Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and the rest of its team of reluctant cosmic heroes back to the big screen in 2020 for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so here's everything we know about the sequel so far.

Get ready to feel the need for speed all over again. After years of rumors,Top Gun 2— which may or may not be titled Top Gun: Maverick —is officially hitting theaters in July 2019, and Tom Cruise isn’t the only person returning for the sequel. Recent casting reports also indicate that a trio of young actors are the leading contenders to play the son of one of the first film’s featured characters.

With the film scheduled to hit theaters July 12, 2019, here’s everything we know about theTop Gun sequel so far.

Title: Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick Release date :July 12, 2019

:July 12, 2019 Cast : Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer

: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer Director:Joseph Kosinski

The cast

The film brings back original Top Gun starTom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the hotshot pilot character that helped make Cruise a superstar. He’ll reportedly be joined by Val Kilmer, reprising his role as Maverick’s rival, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Reports suggest thatX-Men franchise actor Nicholas Hoult,Set It Up actorGlen Powell, andWhiplash actor Miles Teller are in the running to play the son of Maverick’s former wingman,Goose, who was played by Anthony Edwards in the first film.

There’s no word on which, if any, additional cast members from the 1986 film are planning to return for the sequel.

The story

Paramount Pictures isn’t revealing too many details about the sequel’s plot, but the story is rumored to explore the relationship between human pilots and unmanned drones in the modern military. Given the film’s working title,Top Gun: Maverick, it’s expected that Cruise’s pilot character will be at the center of the story — likely fighting to affirm the value of human pilots.

The director

The film will reunite Cruise with Obliviondirector Joseph Kosinski, who also directed 2010’sTRON: Legacy. Paramount Pictures confirmed Kosinski as the film’s director in a July 2017 announcement that also revealed the film’s July 2019 release date. Perhaps just as notably, the original film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, is also behind the scenes for the sequel.

The music

Kenny Loggins is planning to record a new version of his songDanger Zone for theTop Gun sequel. The original film featured a memorable montage of flight clips set toDanger Zone, and Loggins indicated that he’s hoping to team up with a young rock musician or band to give the song new life in Top Gun: Maverick.

Filming

On May 31, Cruise posted a photo on Twitter from the first day of production on theTop Gunsequel.The photo features Cruise back in Maverick’s flight suit, with the superimposed tagline “Feel the Need” giving nostalgic fans exactly what they’re looking for.

Updated on June 27: Added casting reports for the son of Goose, Anthony Edwards’ character



