Tom Cruise drops the first official photo for the ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.More >>
Mario Tennis Aces is simple enough for casual gamers to approach, but it has an underlying depth that can make it challenging and occasionally frustratingMore >>
New information about the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel indicates that the young superhero's next adventure could pit him against a classic Marvel Comics villain and take him out of New York.More >>
HBO renewed its hit sci-fi drama Westworld for a third season, just a few weeks after season 2 of the show premiered on the network. There is no word on when fans can expect season 3 to premiere at this point.More >>
Marvel Studios will bring Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and the rest of its team of reluctant cosmic heroes back to the big screen in 2020 for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so here's everything we know about the sequel so far.More >>
