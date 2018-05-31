Tom Cruise drops the first official photo for the ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.More >>
Enhance Games and Sony announced Tetris Effect during a special pre-E3 event. The game serves up Tetris in gorgeous environments like underwater and space, and it supports PlayStation VR.More >>
After rumors suggested that Andrew Lincoln would only appear in a half of the next season of The Walking Dead, it was confirmed that Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, will also only appear in the first six episodes of season 9.More >>
From Episode I to Solo, how do the Star Wars movies compare when we stack them all up against eaxh other? We let The Force be our guide and came up with our list of the best -- and worst -- films in the Star Wars universe.More >>
Bungie revealed the name of the latest expansion for Destiny 2. Destiny 2: Forsaken is coming later this year, and a full reveal of the expansion will take place during an event on June 5.More >>
