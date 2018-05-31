FIRST ALERT: A few areas will see rain today, but not as widespread as previous days

The radar is quiet so far today but that will change mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.



The best chance for showers and storms sets up south of a line from Greene to Perry counties or northeast of a line from Cullman to Cleburne counties.



A few strong storms are possible northeast.



Threats include the risk for strong wind gusts, cloud to ground lightning, heavy rainfall that could cause flooding and hail.



It will be hot and humid and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.



Mainly dry weather is in store tonight and it will fall into the 70s.



Friday starts off dry and then we will see scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms forming, mainly north of I-20. Some of the storms could be strong.



Temperatures approach 90 degrees.



Scattered showers and storms shift southward on Friday night and into Saturday morning and will impact central Alabama. By late Saturday morning, the best chance for rain is south of I-20.



Saturday afternoon there could be a shower or storm but most areas will be storm free.



That’s good news for those going out to Alabaster CityFest.



A storm complex is forecast to arrive on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.



Strong to severe storms will be possible but this activity will likely be in the weakening phase by the time it gets to Alabama.



Wet weather exits by Sunday afternoon.



Drier weather takes over the rest of Sunday and next week will feel amazing thanks to less humid air filtering in.



Keep the umbrella nearby through the weekend,



