2 people charged with Birmingham homicide

Birmingham police have arrested two people for a homicide.

The victim, 55-year-old Derry Anderson, was found dead in a truck in the 1100 block of Bankhead Highway on May 16.

Rodrakius Gray, 39, of Brookside and Sheena Dixon, 26, of Lincoln are charged with Capital Murder.

Both suspects are in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

