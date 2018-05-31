Stocks skid as US imposes steel, aluminum tariffs; GM surges

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this April 24, 2018, file photo, an American flag flies outside the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street on Thursday, May 31, as losses for banks and consumer products m...

By MARLEY JAY

AP Markets Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are falling Thursday after the Trump administration announced that it will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe, Canada and Mexico.

That's helping U.S. steel and aluminum companies, but hurting big machinery makers like Boeing and Caterpillar. Mexico and Canada announced tariffs on some U.S. goods in response.

The European Union has said it could put duties on products including peanut butter and orange juice, and household goods makers are suffering losses.

General Motors is surging after SoftBank of Japan said it will invest $2.25 billion in GM's autonomous car business.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index lost 20 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,703 as of 2 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 283 points, or 1.2 percent, to 24,384.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,439 as technology companies like Alphabet and Facebook bucked the market's decline. The Russell 2000 index, which is made up of smaller companies that tend to do more business in the U.S., slipped 14 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,633. It closed at a record high Wednesday.

STEEL OR NO STEEL: U.S. Steel jumped 2.8 percent to $37.26 and Century Aluminum gained 3.3 percent to $17.72 after the Trump administration announced its tariff plans. However Canada's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on steel and aluminum from the U.S. put some pressure on the stocks.

Canada said it will put tariffs on aluminum and steel from the U.S. Boeing dropped 1.4 percent to $353.25 and Caterpillar fell 2 percent to $152.32. Farm equipment maker Deere fell 2.9 percent to $150.55. The tariffs could increase the cost of the metals they use to make their products, and tariffs in Europe or other markets could hurt their sales.

THE RESPONSE: Mexico said it would penalize U.S. imports including pork bellies, cheeses and flat steel, and reports said sausages will also be subject to tariffs. Dairy maker Dean Foods fell 5 percent to $9.50 and Tyson Foods, which makes products including Jimmy Dean sausages, skidded 3.8 percent to $67.57.

The EU hasn't officially announced new tariffs, but it has prepared a list of targeted products including orange juice, peanut butter, steel, motorcycles and Kentucky bourbon. Harley-Davidson fell 2.1 percent to $41.10. Hormel, which makes Skippy peanut butter, skidded 3.5 percent to $35.86 and Tropicana maker PepsiCo shed 1.1 percent to $99.80.

THE QUOTE: Investors and businesses have been waiting for months as the U.S. negotiated with its trading partners over the tariffs. That process still hasn't ended, but David Kelly of JPMorgan Funds said it's discouraging businesses from investing because they don't want to build up a product only to see it targeted for tariffs.

"You can do great harm to an economy just by leaving people up in the air about what the final deal is going to be," said Kelly, the chief global strategist of JPMorgan Funds. He said the uncertainty is undoing some of the effects of the recent corporate tax cut.

GM = GET MONEY: GM said SoftBank is taking a 20 percent stake in the GM Cruise automated division, which values that business at about $11 billion. GM itself will invest another $1.1 billion in it to speed up large-scale deployment of self-driving robotaxis next year. General Motors stock jumped 10.6 percent to $41.85 and it's on track for its biggest gain since it emerged from bankruptcy and went public again in 2010.

WEATHER WOES: Discount retailers Dollar Tree and Dollar General both stumbled after they said inclement weather hurt their business in the first quarter of the year. Their results fell short of Wall Street projections and Dollar Tree cut its profit forecast for the year.

Dollar Tree fell 13.2 percent to $83.63 and Dollar General gave up 9 percent to $87.84.

DEUTSCHE BANK: Deutsche Bank skidded after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Reserve determined the bank's U.S. business is in "troubled condition," a designation that pushed the bank to take fewer risks and requires it to get Fed approval before it hires or fires senior managers in the U.S. The stock lost 6.4 percent to $10.83.

ENERGY: U.S. crude oil slipped 2.1 percent to $66.78 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 0.5 percent to $77.31 per barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.83 percent from 2.85 percent and financial companies fell.

METALS: Gold lost 0.1 percent to $1,300.10 an ounce. Silver fell 0.5 percent to $16.46 an ounce. Copper stayed at $3.07 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 108.83 yen from 108.85 yen. The euro rose to $1.1679 from $1.1654.

OVERSEAS: The DAX in Germany lost 1.4 percent and France's CAC 40 fell 0.5 percent. The British FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent. In Spain, the IBEX 35 slumped 1.1 percent as it appeared conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy would lose a vote of no confidence and be removed after almost eight years in power. The center-left Socialist party was positioned to take power.

Asian stocks rose following big gains in the U.S. the day before. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.8 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.6 percent.

___

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.