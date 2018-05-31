Former deacon charged with sexually abusing 2 young girls in Irondale

Birmingham police have arrested two people for a homicide.More >>
A deacon in Birmingham is accused of inappropriately touching two young Irondale girls.
Authorities are on the scene of an Amtrack train that hit a vehicle in Lipscomb.
We are seeing a few clouds out there this morning. Temps started out in the 60s to low 70s and we will likely see highs in the mid-80s with a few isolated showers this afternoon.
Stories like Donyelle's aren't rare at Maranathan. Fifty-three percent of graduates attend college and the other 47 attend trade school. These students are success stories, not statics.
