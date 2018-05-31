Former deacon charged with sexually abusing 2 young girls in Irondale

A former deacon in Birmingham is accused of inappropriately touching two young Irondale girls.

Irondale detectives signed warrants on Collin Galletly Jr. Thursday. He is not yet in custody.

Det. Sgt. Michael Mangina says the investigation began in November of 2017 when the legal guardian of the two girls ages 9 and 12 filed a report with Irondale police.

Galletly was a deacon at McElwain Baptist Church on Montevallo Road.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and second-degree sexual abuse. Police say he is out of town and is expected to turn himself in.

Galletly's bond will be set at $30,000.

Senior Pastor Jon Glass of McElwain Baptist Church released this statement:

We were heartbroken upon hearing of this behavior by a member of McElwain Baptist Church. Our hearts go out to the children and family that have been victimized by this abuse. The safety and security of our children is a top priority at McElwain. When we learned about these actions in November of last year, we were immediately in contact with local law enforcement. We informed Mr. Galletly that he could no longer attend church services at McElwain Baptist Church until this matter is concluded. We have worked with the victims to provide support and encouragement to them and will continue to do so. We are praying for healing for the victims in this case.

If anyone else suspects potential abuse related to Collin Galletly Jr. please email Irondale detectives at investigations@irondalepolice.org.

