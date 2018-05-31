Former deacon charged with sexually abusing 2 girls turns himself in

A former deacon in Birmingham who is charged with inappropriately touching two young Irondale girls surrendered to authorities Monday morning.

Collin Galletly Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and second-degree sexual abuse. Galletly was booked into the Jefferson County Jail

Det. Sgt. Michael Mangina says the investigation began in November of 2017 when the legal guardian of the two girls ages 9 and 12 filed a report with Irondale police.

“The way I describe his behavior is weird, creepy and not normal," Sgt. Mangina said.

Galletly was a deacon at McElwain Baptist Church on Montevallo Road, which is where he came in contact with the victims.

“He had also started tutoring them in math and reading. And we know that some of these terrible events happened at the church. They also happened elsewhere,” Sgt. Mangina said.

Senior Pastor Jon Glass of McElwain Baptist Church released this statement:

We were heartbroken upon hearing of this behavior by a member of McElwain Baptist Church. Our hearts go out to the children and family that have been victimized by this abuse. The safety and security of our children is a top priority at McElwain. When we learned about these actions in November of last year, we were immediately in contact with local law enforcement. We informed Mr. Galletly that he could no longer attend church services at McElwain Baptist Church until this matter is concluded. We have worked with the victims to provide support and encouragement to them and will continue to do so. We are praying for healing for the victims in this case.

If anyone else suspects potential abuse related to Collin Galletly Jr. please email Irondale detectives at investigations@irondalepolice.org.

“I just think he's really a creepy guy and I'm glad we were able to stop him before he did something worse to these victims,” Sgt. Mangina said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.