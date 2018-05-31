Deacon charged with sexually abusing 2 young girls in Irondale

A deacon in Birmingham is accused of inappropriately touching two young Irondale girls.

Irondale detectives signed warrants on Collin Galletly Jr. Thursday. He is not yet in custody.

Det. Sgt. Michael Mangina says the investigation began in November of 2017 when the legal guardian of the two girls ages 9 and 12 filed a report with Irondale police.

Galletly is a deacon at McElwain Baptist Church on Montevallo Road.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and second-degree sexual abuse. Police say he is out of town and is expected to turn himself in.

Galletly's bond will be set at $30,000.

If anyone else suspects potential abuse related to Collin Galletly Jr. please email Irondale detectives at investigations@irondalepolice.org.