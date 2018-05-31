Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The woman whose allegations that Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her led to his conviction said the pills he gave her made her feel like a "limp noodle," leaving her helpless to fend off the 2004 attack.

Andrea Constand, 45, a former Temple University women's basketball administrator, spoke to NBC News in her first interview since the jury convicted "The Cosby Show" star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Her comments closely tracked what she said on the witness stand at Cosby's two trials - the first ended in a hung jury last summer - as she described how Cosby knocked her out with three blue pills he called "your friends," then attacked her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

"My mind is saying, 'Move your hands. Kick. Can you do anything? I don't want this.  Why is this person doing this?' And me not being able to react in any specific way," Constand said in the taped interview, a brief clip of which aired on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday. "So I was limp. I was a limp noodle."

She added: "I was crying out inside, in my throat, in my mind, for this to stop. And I couldn't do anything."

Constand said she felt ashamed and didn't immediately tell anyone about the assault because she thought no one would believe it.

NBC's full interview with Constand is due to air Friday night on the network's "Dateline" show.

Cosby is confined to his home awaiting sentencing Sept. 24. The comedian, who turns 81 in July, is likely to face a sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

Cosby has maintained his innocence, saying his sexual encounter with Constand was consensual. His lawyers attacked Constand at the April retrial as a "con artist" who framed Cosby in order to extort a huge civil settlement from him. Constand sued Cosby after prosecutors initially declined to file charges, settling with him for nearly $3.4 million over a decade ago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:06:06 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-06-01 07:09:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for...More >>
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".More >>

  • Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-06-01 07:07:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

  • Mormons grapple with race 40 years after ending black ban

    Mormons grapple with race 40 years after ending black ban

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:26:55 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:57 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:57:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...
    The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.More >>
    The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly