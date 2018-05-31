Trump escalates fight with ABC after 'Roseanne' cancellation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump escalates fight with ABC after 'Roseanne' cancellation

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump escalated a grudge against ABC on Thursday in the wake of the cancellation of "Roseanne," tweeting at the chief executive of ABC's parent company.

Trump targeted Robert Iger on Twitter, saying: "Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response."

Trump specifically complained about an erroneous report last year by an ABC investigative reporter Brian Ross, saying: "He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!"

ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's tweets. The network previously apologized for the report about Michael Flynn and suspended Ross and told him he could no longer report on Trump. ABC confirmed that Ross is back at work following his suspension.

The president also complained to Iger a day earlier. The White House said Trump, who had celebrated the success of Roseanne Barr's show earlier in the year, was not defending her racist tweet about a former Obama adviser, but wanted to point out media bias against him.

Last year, Ross, citing an unidentified confidant of Flynn, the former national security adviser, reported that then-candidate Donald Trump had directed Flynn to make contact with the Russians.

That would have been an explosive development in the ongoing investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the election. But hours later, Ross clarified his report, saying that his source now said Trump had done so not as a candidate, but as president-elect. At that point, he said, Trump had asked Flynn to contact the Russians about issues including working together to fight ISIS.

ABC was widely criticized for initially clarifying and not correcting the report. It later issued a correction, saying they "deeply regret and apologize."

At the time, Trump tweeted: "Congratulations to @ABC News for suspending Brian Ross for his horrendously inaccurate and dishonest report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt. More Networks and "papers" should do the same with their Fake News!"

___

AP Media Writer David Bauder in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:06:06 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-06-01 07:09:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for...More >>
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".More >>

  • Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-06-01 07:07:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

  • Mormons grapple with race 40 years after ending black ban

    Mormons grapple with race 40 years after ending black ban

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:26:55 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:57 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:57:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...
    The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.More >>
    The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly