Alabama governor wants principals to keep weapons on campus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wants school principals and other administrators to be able to access a weapon stored on campus.

Ivey on Wednesday announced her implementation of a "School Sentry Program." It will allow administrators in schools that do not have a law enforcement officer on campus to access a weapon kept in a fingerprint-controlled safe.

Ivey's office said the program is voluntary and school systems can decide whether to participate. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will oversee training.

A school safety task force had recommended putting more officers in schools. Ivey said she supports that, but said the "sentry" program will provide protection meanwhile.

A proposal to allow teachers to carry guns did not pass in this year's legislative session.

