Tuscaloosa hosting free Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday

The City of Tuscaloosa will host its annual Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day on Saturday, June 2 from 8 a.m. until Noon at the City of Tuscaloosa Public Safety



Logistics building, located at 3311 Kauloosa Avenue.

The free drop-off event is open only to residents of Tuscaloosa County. Wastes will not be accepted from commercial businesses, non-profit organizations or residents outside Tuscaloosa County. The City of Tuscaloosa also reserves the right to limit quantities accepted and to stop accepting waste once the quota is exceeded.

Household hazardous waste is the discarded, unused or leftover portion of household products containing toxic chemicals. According to the City, improper disposal of these wastes can pose a threat to human health and the environment. Items dropped off will either be neutralized and recycled into new product or safely and properly disposed of.

''The safety of our crew workers collecting garbage out of our garbage carts, that's our priority, and we don't want these crew members exposed to these hazardous chemicals all of us have in our home," City of Tuscaloosa Environmental Educator Ashley Chambers said.

''These are things that we buy at the store, things that say hazardous, toxic, flammable, corrosive. Those are the sort of things you don't want to throw away in your garbage cart because you don't want those mixing up with other things in the back of a garbage truck and going to our landfill."

Examples of household hazardous wastes include:

Drain cleaner

Photo cleaner

Household cleaners

Rust preventative

Mothballs

Automotive fluids

Paint thinner

Herbicides

Pool chemicals

Metal polish; Batteries

Rodent cleaners

Insect chemicals

Propane tanks

Latex or oil-based paint

Antifreeze

Pesticides

Bleaches

Oil or gasoline

Ammonia

Creosote

Light bulbs

Mercury-containing equipment

Chemistry sets

Wood strippers

Sealants

Lawn chemicals/fertilizers

Arts and crafts supplies

Solvents

Tires, medical waste, electronics, non-residential or out-of-county wastes and radioactive wastes will not be accepted.

Chambers says residents should bring identification showing they live in Tuscaloosa County.

The event is conducted by the City’s Environmental Services Division and sponsored by Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa.

For more information, call Tuscaloosa 311 at 205-248-5311

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.