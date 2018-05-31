Mickey: Hot and humid today with most of our showers north

We are seeing a few clouds out there this morning. Temps started out in the 60s to low 70s and we will likely see highs in the mid-80s with a few isolated showers this afternoon. Looking at our model data, most of our thunderstorms look to be into north or northeast Alabama this afternoon.

Tonight will likely bring partly cloudy skies, lows near 73 and a chance of isolated showers.

We have some hot, humid days in the forecast through the weekend. No organized storms are expected to move in, just isolated heat-activated showers and storms. Highs should top out in the low 90s...and lows into the 70s.

Drier weather looks to be in the cards for us for our next work week. Monday through midweek brings highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly clear skies...and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Have a happy Thursday...(it's almost Friday)

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.