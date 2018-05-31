China reserves right to retaliate for US investment curbs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

China reserves right to retaliate for US investment curbs

BEIJING (AP) - China's government said Thursday it reserves the right to retaliate if Washington goes ahead with proposed investment controls Beijing said violate global trade rules.

The Commerce Ministry's comment came as the two sides prepared for weekend talks in Beijing on American complaints about China's trade surplus and Beijing's promise to buy more American goods.

The White House announced plans this week to restrict Chinese investment in the United States and purchases of high-tech goods. It renewed threats to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Such curbs would violate the "rules and basic spirit" of the World Trade Organization, said a Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng.

"The Chinese side will carefully evaluate the U.S. measures and reserves the right to take corresponding measures," Gao said at a regular briefing.

Meanwhile, the ministry said a team of more than 50 American officials was meeting with Chinese officials to prepare for the talks due to start Saturday involving Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Contract for Vegas casino employees nears expiration

    Contract for Vegas casino employees nears expiration

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:36:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...
    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.More >>
    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, criminal sex act charges

    Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, criminal sex act charges

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:06:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:30:43 GMT
    (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

    Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

    More >>

    Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

    More >>

  • 1st lawmaker expelled since #MeToo seeking office in Arizona

    1st lawmaker expelled since #MeToo seeking office in Arizona

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-05-31 00:36:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:30:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Don Shooter gestures on the floor of the Arizona House in Phoenix, Ariz. Shooter, who was kicked out of the legislature earlier this year because of a lengthy pattern o...(AP Photo/Bob Christie, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Don Shooter gestures on the floor of the Arizona House in Phoenix, Ariz. Shooter, who was kicked out of the legislature earlier this year because of a lengthy pattern o...
    A former Arizona lawmaker who became the first kicked out of a state Legislature since the #MeToo movement began is running for office again.More >>
    A former Arizona lawmaker who became the first kicked out of a state Legislature since the #MeToo movement began is running for office again.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly