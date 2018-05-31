Tampa Bay surrenders 1st hit in 7th against Oakland - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tampa Bay surrenders 1st hit in 7th against Oakland

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nathan Eovaldi works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nathan Eovaldi works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nathan Eovaldi works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nathan Eovaldi works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Tampa Bay reliever Wilmer Font yielded Jed Lowrie's one-out single in the seventh for Oakland's first hit of the game.

Nathan Eovaldi started Wednesday night for the Rays and pitched six innings in his first start since his second Tommy John surgery. He struck out four and walked one while throwing 70 pitches.

Font then came in and retired Matt Chapman on a liner to shortstop. But then Lowrie got his hit.

Rays center fielder Johnny Field made a diving catch on a sinking liner from Mark Canha in the third. Right fielder Carlos Gomez made a similar play to take a potential hit away from Chad Pinder in the sixth.

Eovaldi last pitched in the majors on Aug. 10, 2016, for the Yankees. Nine days later, he underwent a second elbow surgery. Eovaldi also had Tommy John surgery in 2007 when he was a junior in high school.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 76ers exec accused of trashing others anonymously on Twitter

    76ers exec accused of trashing others anonymously on Twitter

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-05-30 05:25:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:27:58 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.More >>
    Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.More >>

  • 1st lawmaker expelled since #MeToo seeking office in Arizona

    1st lawmaker expelled since #MeToo seeking office in Arizona

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-05-31 00:36:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:21:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Don Shooter gestures on the floor of the Arizona House in Phoenix, Ariz. Shooter, who was kicked out of the legislature earlier this year because of a lengthy pattern o...(AP Photo/Bob Christie, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Don Shooter gestures on the floor of the Arizona House in Phoenix, Ariz. Shooter, who was kicked out of the legislature earlier this year because of a lengthy pattern o...
    A former Arizona lawmaker who became the first kicked out of a state Legislature since the #MeToo movement began is running for office again.More >>
    A former Arizona lawmaker who became the first kicked out of a state Legislature since the #MeToo movement began is running for office again.More >>

  • Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:21:38 GMT
    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going...More >>
    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly