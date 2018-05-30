Gun Charges to Graduation: High school senior rights his wrongs

Donyelle Curry can smile now after overcoming some costly mistakes.

“I got put out of every school in Alabama for two years and I couldn’t go anywhere . I thought it was over with. I thought I wasn’t going to be able to graduate,” said Donyelle.

The 18-year-old was one three teens we met last month who faced gun charges. He was caught with a gun at a basketball game.

"When I got the gun charge, my life was going crazy. It was like I couldn’t do anything right, no matter where I went or what I was doing,” said Donyelle. “I would always get caught up in something, but after that I realized it was time to grow up and stop playing,” he continued.

That’s where Donna Dukes and Maranathan Academy comes in.

“She helped and guided me through the way,” said Donyelle.

And now Donyelle is set to graduate next week.

“I don’t know who’s going to be happier on next Saturday when he graduates, his mom, Donyelle or me when he get that diploma and moves on to his next phase of life,” said Maranathan Academy founder and principal Donna Dukes.

Donyelle is considering college or trade school.

“We are cheating ourselves as a society by writing our young people off who have made mistakes. You can never say that a child or young person will never be able to overcome those mistakes if not given the proper chance, the opportunity to have the power of education with them,” said Dukes.

Stories like Donyelle’s aren’t rare at Maranathan. Fifty-three percent of graduates attend college and the other 47 attend trade school. These students are success stories, not statics.

“We have a variety of kids to come to us with quite serious charges from capital murder charges to kids who have been in gang. Fast forward 10, 20 even 30 years later, those young people who everybody wrote off and said they would not amount to anything are working productive, contributing members of society,” said Dukes.

