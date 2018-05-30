FIRST ALERT: Expect isolated, strong to severe storms tomorrow

We're still tracking some rain and storms tonight. These storms are not severe, but they are producing some heavy downpours and lightning. Expect the thunderstorm potential to end overnight with lows around 70. It is possible we could see some patchy fog in some of the rain-soaked areas.

Thursday morning should be mainly dry with some low clouds. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s during the afternoon with most places near 90 by 3 p.m. The thunderstorm potential is highest between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. tomorrow with some storms producing over 2 inches of rain, gusty winds and lightning. Models are indicating the best chances for rain north of I-20.

We'll see more thunderstorms on Friday afternoon with lower rain chances on Saturday. It will be a good idea to remain weather alert through the weekend. Rain chances will be highest on Sunday with the potential for some storms to produce damaging winds. Overall the greatest risk over the next several days will be damaging winds knocking down trees, power outages, and localized flooding. We can expect a drier weather pattern next week.

