No fireworks in Democrats final debate for governor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Democrats battling for their party's nomination for governor spent their final debate focused on policy instead of taking jabs at each other.

Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former state legislator James Fields, Doug Smith and Chris Countryman and appeared in the Wednesday debate hosted by Alabama Boys State, a civics and leadership program for teens.

The candidates spoke in favor of Medicaid expansion, establishing a state lottery and the need to improve economic opportunities to keep young people from leaving the state.

The debate in front of the teen audience was cordial despite contentious moments in earlier debates between Maddox and Cobb. The two are often considered the front runners in Tuesday's primary election.

The winner will face the Republican nominee in November.

