Tuscaloosa community leaders speak to mom of 5-year-old shot to talk solutions

The 5-year-old girl shot in Tuscaloosa over the weekend is finally home recovering with her family tonight. And Wednesday, community leaders went out into the neighborhoods most impacted by this recent violence to talk Tuscaloosa's 100 days of No Violence campaign.

It all comes down to fear, many neighbors expressed to community leaders how afraid they're of being shot in the comfort of their own home.

The mother of the 5-year-old shot said she too was shot a year ago and that her daughter experiencing the same horrific thing is the final straw.

Donna Thomas tells me her 5-year-old daughter Janya Williams pulled through after she said a bullet grazed her head Saturday night.

“She's OK - God took care of her,” said Thomas.

Despite that, she’s not sticking around to see if another shooting will spark again.

“I got to go! I give myself six weeks at the most and I'm gone,” said Thomas.

On the steps of Thomas’s house is where Community leaders had a heart to heart chat about gun violence.

“I will make sure that every street, every neighborhood, every resident in my district is in an environment where they feel like they are safe,” said Councilwoman Raevan Howard.

A man was also shot the night Janya was hit in her home too, following a house party.

“My brother was pretty much an innocent bystander it was a lot of blood,” said Edmond Hutt, the brother of the man shot.

When Thomas got the news 24-year-old Brandon Hurst was arrested for the shooting she was relieved.

“To God be the glory. I'm just glad he's off the streets. I don't want him to hurt anybody else. I forgive you get you some help,” said Thomas.

Community leaders encourage more people to report what they see that's suspicious and most importantly don't resort to guns to resolve the conflict.

“Let's address some of these issues so we can stop what's going on because it's going to take a village it's going to take all of us,” said Rodney Pelt, Mind Changers CEO.

And during this 100 days of Non-violence campaign in Tuscaloosa community leaders plan to make weekly visits to more neighborhoods across the city to speak to others about their experiences with violence.

