Gov. Ivey introduces program that allows administrators to have firearms on campus

Gov. Kay Ivey is offering a new line of defense for schools concerned about shootings.

Ivey announced Wednesday the Alabama Sentry program, a voluntary program allowing administrators in schools without a school resource officer to have a firearm on campus in a safe in order to respond to an active shooter.

"Those school administrators who choose to be a part of the Alabama Sentry Program will be trained by the SAFE Council's created school safety training compliance team," Ivey said.

Ivey says administrators who choose to take part must have approval from the local superintendent, school board and county sheriff. In addition to a firearm, school sentries will be responsible for getting ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

Ivey says until there's a consensus built in the Legislature for school resource officers in every school, there must be some kind of plan now to address it.

"This sounds like a little bit of a stop-gap measure to me," Mo Canady, the Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers based in Hoover said.

Canady says trained school resource officers should be in every school. He's hoping the right amount of time is put into the sentry selection process and it's not a hastily made decision

"I certainly hope if this is going to be implemented that there are extreme caution and careful consideration for who is going to actually have access to this firearm," Canady said.

We're told the sentry program goes into effect immediately so that administrators can get properly trained during the summer break. The Alabama Department of Law Enforcement calls this a common sense approach to increasing security in schools.

