Gov. Ivey introduces program that allows administrators to have firearms on campus

Ivey announced Wednesday the Alabama Sentry program, a voluntary program allowing administrators in schools without a school resource officer to have a firearm on campus in a safe in order to respond to an active shooter.More >>
Shelby County breaks ground on a facility Thursday that could make the area an art and entertainment destination. It is a big project for the town of Columbiana and Mayor Stancil Handley says has huge potential.More >>
Repair crews spent most of the day Wednesday trying to get water out of the basement of the Chilton County Courthouse.More >>
Crews were still working on the inside Cullman homes to repair the damage from the March 19 hail storm.More >>
The Alabaster Police Department still have some spots available for a free women's self-defense class.More >>
