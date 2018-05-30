Tricks of the trade: How to get free stuff on Amazon

By Jacob Kienlen



Finding a great deal is always a thrill. There is just something about saving money that really gets the blood pumping. Why would you want to spend the money you earn if you don’t have to, right?

So what could be better than an awesome discount? Free stuff, of course. Amazon may be the largest online retailer, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t few freebies to be had — you just need to know where to look. There’s no need for couponing, birthday freebies, or pesky survey sites to get the free stuff you deserve. Put that credit card away and check out our tips on how to get free stuff on Amazon to help you on your frugal journey. What you do with all that extra money you save is none of our business, though.

Have you ever heard of Amazon Vine? The Vine program that gives consumers free stuff as a reward for an honest review of the products. These products are often things that haven’t been released yet (which is why you’ll see them on a lot of review sites) that need a bit of consumer backing to get started. Amazon Vine is by invitation only, however. You can get noticed by the right people by getting a reputation on your Amazon profile as someone who writes honest and fair in-depth product reviews.

Here are some tips on increasing your Amazon rankingsto become a vine reviewer, or just click on the button below for more info about Vine. Getting free stuff online could just be a few reviews or helpful votes away.

The Amazon sample box program is something you’ve probably never heard of, but it’s a great way to get Amazon products without having to lose money. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can purchase select sample boxes and get reimbursed for the cost with Amazon credits of equal value, similar to digital gift cards. If you’re already an Amazon shopper, you might as well get a free sample while you’re at it, right? These boxes have everything from free food, new products, product samples, and many other goodies.

This offer has a limit of one of each sample per customer, but the are continuously updated year-round with new free boxes. If you’re looking for an easy way to snatch up a free item or two, this is your best bet.

If you’re an avid reader on a budget, finding something free stuff to read can be difficult. Luckily, Amazon has a variety of free Kindle ebooks available online. This list is populated with new freebie or two every day, so be sure to regularly check to see what’s new. You can also take a look positive reviews from an Amazon customer or two to gauge whether or not a book is worth your time. That’s not something you’ll find at Barnes and Noble. If you don’t already have a Kindle, you can wait until Black Friday to take advantage of the best discounts.

While some ebooks may be permanently free, many are just for a limited time, from new up-and-coming authors. You can always exchange one free book for another if you don’t like what you’re reading, that’s the beauty of free.

If you love musicbut hate paying for it, these free things called digital albums are what the kids are into these days. You can find anything from the Foo Fighters to the jaunty twangs of bluegrass music, all completely free. Just make sure you check those amazon reviews so you don’t end up assaulting your ears with something terrible.

To find out what Amazon has to offer in terms of free music, just sort by list price by selecting “low to high” or click the button below. This little trick is what I like to call one of those “Amazon Hacks”, but really it’s just pressing a button and stuff.

Free stuff isn’t always Do you need a way to back up your most important files? Amazon Drive will give you free admission to 5 GB of storage absolutely free. Upload files, photos, and videos to the cloud to make sure you don’t lose your most important files.

If you’re an Amazon Prime Member, you will also receive unlimited photo storage, as well as the 5 GB of free storage. There are other freebie sites that offer free cloud storage, but Amazon is sure to outlast them.

Did you know Amazon has a huge library of free, downloadable MP3 singles? You don’t even need a coupon code to start downloading. We have certainly come a long way since the days of looking over our shoulder while illegally downloading our favorite tunes.

You can also snag a free 30-day trial of Amazon Primeto gain access to even more free downloads.

Though there aren’t exactly free products flowing from the Amazon coffers, there are hundreds of free apps currently available. You can find everything from games to the classic goat simulator appsimply by searching for “apps” and sorting the list by price.

You don’t need to sell your soul to start downloading apps for free, or check this list of our favorite free apps for iOSfor more options.

There is nothing better than relaxing in a cozy little nook with a hard copy of your favorite book. That is if you have time, of course. Work, personal relationships, and adult responsibilities get in the way far more often than they should. Audible is a great way to keep up with your favorite stories while on the go.

You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Audiblefrom Amazon as well as two free audiobooks to get you started. Be warned though, once you take advantage of this promotional offer, it’s hard to go back to reading with your eyes.

Do you have a student email address? If so, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student free for six months, no coupon or promo codes required. This includes free shipping, access to thousands of free TV shows and movies, and exclusive college discounts. You can cancel your subscription at any time, or pay just $5.49 a month once your trial ends — its worth it to keep it for the whole year.

This free trial is great for holiday shopping or an unhealthy six-month binge of your favorite movies and shows.

If you are currently an Amazon Prime memberor have the 30-day free trial, you have access to thousands of free movies and TV shows. Watch original content such as The Tick,new movies,and a slew of classic films — you won’t find that at Walmart.

You can enjoy unlimited streaming and more with Amazon Instant Video. If you don’t want to sign up for everything Amazon has to offer, that’s okay too.

