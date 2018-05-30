Alabaster PD hosts free RAD women's self-defense classes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabaster PD hosts free RAD women's self-defense classes

ALABASTER, AL

The Alabaster Police Department still have some spots available for a free women's self-defense class.

RAD (Rape, Aggression, Defense) classes are open to any female 13 years and older. Anyone under 18 needs a parental consent form signed upon arrival at the training.

You do not have to be a resident of Alabaster to attend.

There are two classes available. More information can be viewed here.

