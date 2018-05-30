Are there hidden cameras in vacation rental properties?

Airbnb listings tell you how many bedrooms, bathrooms and parking spots you can expect at a listing - and they're supposed to tell you if there are any cameras in these condos.

But several Airbnb guests in the last couple of years have reported finding hidden cameras in vacation properties that weren't listed and were mounted in odd areas like bedrooms and bathrooms.

"You can get these online-they come in 2 compartments, a water bottle, and inside it's a camera, and you find the lens right there," said Colby Quinn with Spy Pro Shop.

As the folks at the Spy Pro Shop on 280 demonstrated for us--you can now hide a camera almost anywhere---this peanut butter jar, water bottle, ajax can, phone charging mount, and even this hook are all actually cameras or devices where you could hide one.

"You can have motion-activated or continuous-activated or even IP cameras that will allow you to activate the cameras from anywhere in the world," Quinn said.

And even the most paranoid guest can miss some obvious hiding spots. One danger you may have is overconfidence.

So how can you make sure your rental is camera-free? Spy shops sell camera-detecting devices like these but no one device can catch every type of camera. The cheaper and sometimes more effective solution? A flashlight.

"An easy way to see if there's a camera around is to spot for lenses with a flashlight. You would carry a flashlight and in any place where someone might hide a camera when you walk into a hotel room, or your AirBNB or VRBO, you would just take your flashlight and run it down the wall. Say if you think someone might have one right there, you would take your flashlight and run it looking for a lens flare, looking to see if it's right there," Quinn said.

Where should you be looking for that telltale lens flare? The Spy Shop suggests checking flower pots, clock radios, power outlets and air vents to make sure you're not the star of a movie you never knew you were in.

