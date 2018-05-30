Massive sinkhole, severe flooding at Judson College - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Massive sinkhole, severe flooding at Judson College

(Source: Dr. Pam Mitcham) (Source: Dr. Pam Mitcham)
MARION COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Dr. Pamela Mitcham sent us this video of flooding and a massive sinkhole on the campus of Judson College in Marion.

You can see water just flowing front the grass into this large hole.

Heavy rain also caused flooding at the college's Equestrian Center.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly