Columbiana breaks ground on facility that could make town an art destination

Shelby County breaks ground on a facility Thursday that could make the area an art and entertainment destination. It is a big project for the town of Columbiana and Mayor Stancil Handley says has huge potential.

“It is going to totally change their personality and complexion of downtown Columbiana,” Mayor Handley explains.

Construction for the 30,000 square foot facility is about to take off and will soon give people even more of a reason to visit Columbiana.

“We see it making Columbiana and entertainment destination,” Mayor Handley said.

The Shelby County Arts Facility will house the Shelby County Arts council who is already very active in this community. Bruce Andrews is the Executive Director of the Shelby County Arts Council and he says this will just enhance what they are already doing in Shelby County.

“We’ve done Blackbox theater performances, we’ve done our exhibits, we have taught music lessons and now we are at a critical mass and we are ready to expand all those things in this new space,” Andrews said.

There will be new Blackbox theater that will seat 200 people. The Shelby County Arts Center will also include a mix use space that will fit 500 people. There will be classrooms, a foundry, an outdoor theater, an art exhibit and much more.

“Everything that we are doing in terms of the arts we already have the artist in residence in place and so we are not building something waiting for people to come or artist to staff it they are at the door waiting to get in” Andrews explains.

The Art Society already has their first travel exhibit booked to be displayed in the art exhibit of the new center. They are proud to host the Alabama Humanities Foundation Bicentennial Exhibit called “Making Alabama: A Bicentennial Traveling Exhibit” in August 2019.

The Shelby County Arts Center should be open this time next year.

