Crews continue making progress after Chilton Co. courthouse floods

Repair crews spent most of the day Wednesday trying to get water out of the basement of the Chilton County Courthouse.

Allen Caton, chairman of the county commission, says part of the problem was the failure of some pumps, which is supposed to prevent this from happening.

The flood damaged part of the 911 call center, however, officials stress operations have not been interrupted.

"The main thing is getting it dried out. We've got most of the water up now. But most of the main thing is getting the carpet dried up and see if we have to change those out,” said Caton.