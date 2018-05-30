Cullman continues recovery from last month's hail storm

Crews were still working on the inside the home of Cullman resident Elaine Wallace to repair the damage from the March 19 hail storm.

"I thought I was going to die. Literally, I thought I was going to die,” said Elaine Wallace. “The walls were shaking, and it sounded like bombs were going off. The windows busted out and the waters were pouring from every light fixture in the house. So it was really a mess.”

Wallace says about 85 percent of her house is fixed. From the outside, you probably wouldn't even know it was damaged.

However, just down the street, there are still a lot of blue tarps and busted out windows.

"(Contractors) have been working as much as they can. I think the weather has slowed them down some,” said Wallace.

It’s not just the rain backing up the contractors, but also the amount of damage. In other words, there is more work, than there are people.

"I think a lot of it is, they are spread so thin. You know there are so many people, not just inside our subdivision but outside,” said Wallace.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.