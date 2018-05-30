Drones prove to be strong crime-fighting tool for police

It's an eye in the sky that rises oh so high that it's giving law enforcement officials an extra tool in their crime-fighting efforts

“We're able to use it for evidence collection, crime scene investigation on crashes, vehicle crashes,” says Jason Vandiver with the Pelham Police Department.

He’s one of the drone operators for the Pelham Police Department and says drones are also a great tool when searching for missing people.

Just last week, officials in Bibb County used it to find a missing boy.

Jefferson County officials on Tuesday were poised to use one to find a missing girl. Vandiver points to a situation his department faced in February when a woman went missing. They used the drone in that search.

“This drone allows us to get above the trees and search areas. Or drone is also equipped with thermal imagining. So we'll be able to get through the trees and see bodies on the ground,” he explains. “It has a very good low light camera where we're able to see at night time almost makes it look like day.”

For years, drones were only available to federal law enforcement officials. But Vandiver says now that local departments are able to get them, it actually saves taxpayers money.

“A lot of those things like search and rescue and aerial shots of crashes and other things in the past may have required police departments or agencies to pay a helicopter which is very expensive,” he says. “For this, with a minimal amount of money, we are able to have those shots from the air through the drone.”

