Mothers of bullied children applaud new anti-bullying law

Mothers are celebrating after a new anti-bullying law passed.

Monique Davis, the mother of 10-year-old Jamari Williams, who ended his life after enduring bullying, joined forces with other moms who endured similar heartbreaking pain and helped push for changes to strengthen Alabama’s bullying laws.

“It gave me a sense of relief. Now students that are being bullied can get the help that they need,” Davis said.

The new law expands the current statute to redefine harassment as bullying. It includes cyber bullying as well as offenses that take place off campus, such as on school busses and field trips.

And while that gives schools a wider jurisdiction over which to discipline students, the new provision also holds schools more accountable, as anti-bullying advocate Johnna Baker explains.

"The new law requires that a form be put on the website - all schools' websites - for reporting bullying and it requires also that an administrator promptly investigate serious bullying acts,” Baker said.

“I think the schools will be receptive to it because at the end of the day, it's about the safety of the children. It's all about the children. So I can't see them being against this bill,” Davis said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.