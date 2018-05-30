The Latest: Weinstein lawyer: We'll fight rape indictment

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on a New York rape case against Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the former film producer will "vigorously defend" himself after being indicted on rape and other sex crime charges, which he strongly denies.

Attorney Benjamin Brafman says he'll ask a court to dismiss the indictment.

A grand jury handed it up Wednesday, hours after Brafman said Weinstein had decided not to testify before the secret panel.

Brafman said there wasn't enough time to prepare because Weinstein learned the specific charges and the accusers' identities only after turning himself in Friday.

The lawyer also said "political pressure" made an indictment unavoidable.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. says the indictment brings Weinstein "another step closer to accountability."

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced the indictment Wednesday. He says it brings the former movie mogul "another step closer to accountability."

The indictment came hours after Weinstein's lawyers said he'd decided not to testify before the grand jury. They said there wasn't enough time to prepare because he learned the specific charges and the accusers' identities only after turning himself in Friday.

Weinstein's lawyers also said "political pressure" on the DA made an indictment unavoidable.

They declined to comment further on the indictment.

Weinstein faces rape and criminal sex act charges involving two women in New York. The 66-year-old has consistently denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

A statement issued through a spokesman Wednesday says Weinstein's lawyers decided there wasn't enough time to prepare him to testify. They say he learned the specific charges and the accusers' identities only after turning himself in Friday, with a deadline set for Wednesday afternoon to testify or not.

They say his request for more time was denied.

Prosecutors haven't immediately commented.

Weinstein faces rape and criminal sex act charges involving two women in New York. Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault in various locales.

The 66-year-old former movie mogul has consistently denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

