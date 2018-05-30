Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

By Nick Hastings



For most comedians, stand-up is revered as the purest expression of the art form.Though onstage comedy dates back to ancient Greece, contemporary stand-up has its roots in American vaudeville shows and the British music halls of the 19th century. From Mark Twain to Kevin Hart, talented orators — regardless of style, race, or gender — have entertainedaudiences with laughter across the centuries.

These days, you don’t have to buy tickets or DVDs to see good comedy —you can stream it straight to your brain from your internet pipeline. Netflix boasts an impressive collection of stand-up specials, and we’ve put togetherthis list (in no particular order) featuring some of the best stand-up on the platform.

Jerry Seinfeld–Jerry Before Seinfeld So, what is the deal with airplane food?Netflix threw a reported$100 million at Jerry Seinfeld for streaming rights to his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffeeseries and two stand-up specials, and the comedian’s first effort is a return to his comedy roots.Jerry Before Seinfeldexplores the comedian’s early stand-up career before he became an icon with his titular sitcomin the 1990s.The special is part documentary, part stand-up, and all hilarious confirmation that Seinfeld’s brand of humor is timeless. If you’re a die-hardSeinfeldfanwho can stand laughing for nearly an hour, Jerry Before Seinfeld needs to be in your Instant Queue. Watch it now on: Netflix

Michael Che — Michael Che Matters In his hourlong Netflix special, theSaturday Night Live comedian throws you into the most uncomfortable situations and guides you outalong a trail of jokes. The sullen face andsharp wit that power Che’s SNLWeekend Updatebits are on full display as he tackles racism, gun control, and the confusing theory that evil people from different eras go to the same hell. You know, all of the tough topics we all think about. Che’s subject matter — and his lack of political correctness — is definitely liable to offend some people, but we’d rather see him confront such issues than skirt around them. Watch it now on: Netflix

Kevin Hart —What Now? Anyone who told you that stand-up comedy and action films have nothing in common clearly never watched Kevin Hart’slatestspecial. Hart is as physically active onstage as anyone you’ll find, and the first 15 minutes of his 2016 performance sees him pissing Don Cheadle off during a game of poker, fighting evil henchmen with Halle Berry, and cleaning blood off himself before jettisoning from under the Lincoln Financial Field stage in Philadelphia. Once he starts, it’s an avalanche of humorous tidbits about his son being afraid of a glow-in-the-dark Batman, a scary experience while viewing The Conjuring, and what exactly a “preemie week” is. Watch it now on: Netflix

Aziz Ansari —Buried Alive Aziz Ansari’sexplosive energy and excellent comedic timing help make this special one of our favorites, and he supplements hisnatural comedic tendencies with a real dedication to research and writing. Though fans ofParks and Rec know Ansari best as the hyperactive Tom Haverford, his stand-up specials — and his popular scripted Netflix seriesMaster of None —display the diverse writing chops that go along with his natural talent. Whether he’s in the middle of a well-rehearsed monologue or takingquick-witted jabs at the spectators in the front row, he always seems within himself and on top of his game. Watch it now on: Netflix

Tig Notaro —Happy to Be Here If you’re unfamiliar with Tig Notaro, get familiar, because she’s both a wickedly funny comedian and an inspiration to cancer patients everywhere. In 2012, following a breast cancer diagnosis, Notaro took to the stage to air her grievances in a legendary set at L.A’s Largo club. Later, despite the fact that Louis C.K. sold copies of that Largo performance to raise money for Notaro, she used her series One Mississippi as a platform tocall upon women to make their voices heard, prompting investigations that submarined C.K.’s career. InHappy to Be Here, as the title implies,Notaro is more jovial than ever, happily joking about her gender identity and performing bits of goofy physical comedy without any hint of hesitation. It’s both hilarious and heartwarming, and if you like comedy, you should see it. Watch it now on: Netflix

Neal Brennan —3 Mics If you were a fan ofChappelle’s Show — and who wasn’t? — you’re probably a Neal Brennan fan, even if you didn’t know it. Brennan, who worked on the show as both a writer and producer, is best known as Chappelle’s creative co-pilot, but he’s also more than capable behind the microphone. The aptly named3 Micssees the comic alternating between three separate styles of performance. At the first mic, Brennan reads one-liners off of cue cards. At the second mic, he tells sincere stories about his life and his insecurities, temporarily abandoning comedy to give the show a sense of weight and authenticity. At the third mic, he performs traditional stand-up, with long builds in story form. In doing so, Brennan manages to make you feel for him, creating a sense of authenticity that’s often missing from comedy shows. Plus, he’s really funny. Watch it now on: Netflix

Fred Armisen —Standup for Drummers Rarely (if ever) will you see a stand-up special targeted toward such a niche subject or group of people. Fred Armisen — he ofSaturday Night LiveandPortlandia fame — doesn’t care. As the drummer and bandleader for Seth Meyers’ late-night house band (and, formerly, Chicago punk outfit Trenchmouth), Armisen is uniquely equipped to write drumming-related jokes, which he does with expertise and aplomb. The special is also definitely funny for the drumming impaired, thanks to Armisen’s incredible physical comedy abilities and his generally hilarious vibe, but most of the jokes will land better for those who hit stuff with sticks for a living. Watch it now on: Netflix

Bill Burr —I’m Sorry You Feel That Way This black-and-white Netflix exclusive is amicrocosm of Bill Burr’s comedy: Simple, honest, and straight to the point. Burr dispenses with the preshow theatrics that dot many contemporary comedy specials, and gets right down to business. In this case, “business” is 80 minutes of Burr saying whatever he wants, and it’s absolutely hilarious. Despite the title, Bill reallydoesn’t care how you feel about, well, pretty much anything. He’s uniformly unafraid of broaching topics like how local weather affectsinterracial relationships (his wife is black), and his borderline-arrogant attitude works to drive the show forward. Burr is simultaneously approachable and intimidating, with a fast-paced New England accent that perfectly underlines his comedic style. Watch it now on: Netflix

Chris Rock —Tamborine The first of two comedy specials Rock will produce for Netflix as part of a very lucrative deal,Tamborinecombines the kind of social awareness we’ve come to expect from contemporary stand-up performances with some more intimate, sensitive material. The first half of the program sees Rock skewering the “All Lives Matter” movement and commenting on the experience of being black in contemporary America; he hits mostly familiar notes, but with the same verve and vocal affectations that shot him to stardom in the first place. Later, he considers his personal shortcomings, exploring the many reasons behind his marriage’s failure, including admissions of a borderline porn addiction and a tendency toward arrogance. It’s an uneven show (directed by Bo Burnham), but if you like Rock’s comedy, it should hit home. Watch it now on: Netflix