Tuscaloosa shooting suspect: "I didn't do (expletive)."

Tuscaloosa authorities arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a Saturday night shooting that sent a 41-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl to the hospital.

Brandon Hurst, who has been charged with attempted murder and assault, talked briefly following his arrest.

"I ain't shoot (expletive). I don't own guns. Now get the (expletive) outta my face," Hurst told WBRC and others as deputies put him into the back of a patrol car.

Investigators accuse him of opening fire on a man standing in a yard during a party on 25th Street Saturday night. They recovered 65 shell casings from the shooting. Stray bullets hit a house next door.

One of them hit a 5-year-old girl in the head. She returned home from the hospital Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man who we're told was Hurst's intended target is still in the hospital recovering.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.